Farooq, Omar express condolence with MLA Ahsan Pardesi

Srinagar, Jul 20: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed condolences with Vice President Province and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Lal Chowk, Ahsan Pardesi on the demise of his aunt Hafeeza Begum of Batwara.In their condolence messages, Dr Farooq and Omar expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, especially with MLA Pardesi and senior leader Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi. The leaders prayed for peace for the departed soul.Party’s General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, Advisor to CM Nasir Aslam Wani, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial President Showkat Mir, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, MLAs, party functionaries, media wing, YNC and women’s wing functionaries also expressed solidarity with Ahsan Pardesi and the bereaved family over their bereavement. They prayed for peace for the departed soul.