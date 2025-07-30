Farooq-Omar broke promises, now playing cultural victim card: Tarun Chugh slams NC in Baramulla 

Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary & Prabhari J&K BJP on Wednesday launched a fierce attack on the National Conference from Baramulla, holding them accountable for both broken promises and dangerous rhetoric.

He was accompanied by Sat Sharma, President, J&K BJP, Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly, Baldev Billawaria, and Anwar Khan, General Secretaries, J&K BJP. They addressed a massive rally of BJP attended by thousands of enthusiastic party workers and public, in which Anwar Khan was also felicitated for his induction as general secretary of J&K BJP.

Speaking at a BJP workers’ meeting, Chugh tore into the NC leadership, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, reminding them of the grand promises made before elections that were conveniently forgotten. “Where are the one lakh jobs they promised? What happened to filling all government vacancies within 180 days? Where are the six free LPG cylinders and the 200 units of free electricity? These weren’t just promises, they were a fraud on the youth and poor of J&K,” Chugh said, drawing loud applause from karyakartas.

Calling the NC manifesto a cruel joke, Chugh said the party has failed to deliver even the basics, and is now trying to divert attention by crying “cultural invasion” over tourism. “Instead of answering for their failures, they’ve now found a new excuse—labeling Indian tourists as invaders. This is not just laughable, it is sinister,” he added.

Reacting strongly to NC MP Aga Rahulla’s remarks describing tourism as a “cultural invasion,” Chugh said such statements echo Pakistan-sponsored propaganda. “When NC leaders brand Indian tourists as cultural invaders, they insult the warmth, hospitality, and inclusive identity of Kashmiris,” Chugh stated.

He said tourism brings livelihoods, hope, and connectivity to the people of Jammu & Kashmir, and only those clinging to outdated politics of hate would oppose it. “This regressive mindset shows NC’s desperation. They cannot digest the fact that Kashmir is healing and prospering under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” he said.

Taking on NC’s historical baggage, Chugh pointed to the series of rigged elections in Jammu & Kashmir which eroded public trust, deepened alienation, and laid the groundwork for decades of bloodshed. “The NC repeatedly manipulated democratic institutions and silenced real voices. Their politics directly enabled Pakistan and terror networks to exploit Kashmir’s wounds,” Chugh said.

He also slammed the party for its deafening silence after the successful and peaceful conduct of the Holy Muharram procession in Srinagar after more than three decades. “This was a moment of deep cultural and religious pride for the people of the Valley. But the NC, as usual, couldn’t stomach a positive change under the Modi government. Their silence is proof that political gains matter more to them than people’s faith and traditions,” he said.

Chugh didn’t spare NC leaders for refusing to acknowledge the historic voter turnout in the recent Lok Sabha elections either. “The people of Kashmir rejected separatist threats and stood firm with democracy. NC has no moral right to sit in Parliament while disrespecting the very system that elected them,” he asserted.

Referring to the Pahalgam tragedy, Chugh said that at a time when unity and compassion are needed, the NC is playing a communal and divisive game. “They couldn’t even stand with the victims. Instead, they chose to amplify narratives that help Pakistan and radical elements. This is not opposition politics. This is betrayal.”

Rejecting the term “cultural invasion” as vicious and baseless, Chugh said that the people of Kashmir have moved on from the politics of fear and blackmail. “NC’s days of emotional blackmail and dynastic entitlement are over. Kashmiris want jobs, peace, and dignity—not slogans from 1975,” he said.

Praising the people of Jammu & Kashmir for their resilience, Chugh concluded, “Their spontaneous response after the Pahalgam massacre, their defiance of separatist calls, and their love for the Constitution show one thing clearly—Kashmir has changed. And NC simply cannot handle it.”

While addressing the gathering, Sat Sharma expressed his happiness over the overwhelming turnout and the enthusiastic support of the people. He said the massive crowd was a clear reflection of the growing trust and affection for the BJP across Jammu and Kashmir, including the Kashmir region.

He congratulated Anwar Khan on being appointed as the State General Secretary of the BJP and praised the deep respect and admiration he enjoys among the people.

Sat Sharma emphasized that the BJP is committed to the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir without any bias or discrimination. He asserted that the nation is progressing steadily under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Jammu & Kashmir is also moving forward on the same path of growth and development.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will form the next government in Jammu & Kashmir on its own strength. Highlighting the popularity of the Prime Minister’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme, even in the Kashmir region, he said it stands as a testament to the people’s growing faith in the Modi government.