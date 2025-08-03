Farooq Abdullah reiterates J&K statehood demand, says issue raised with PM on every meeting

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has once again criticised the Central government, accusing it of failing to address the long-standing demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

Responding to a question by reporters regarding the hunger strike planned by the Jammu and Kashmir Congress on August 9, demanding statehood, Abdullah said that his party has been consistently raising the issue at the highest levels.

“We are already fighting for this. Whenever I met the Prime Minister, I raised this issue,” he said.

“We are not like them. We believe in the one who is the master of all. We will get our rights,” he added, expressing faith in the almighty.

When asked about demanding statehood from the central government, referring to the ongoing Parliament session, he said, “What can we expect from those who could not fill 4 Rajya Sabha seats, two assembly seats?”

Abdullah also addressed global economic concerns, especially the recent move by US President Donald Trump to impose a 25% tariff on Indian goods, calling it a looming disaster for India’s economy.

“BJP says whatever it wants to. Similarly, Trump also keeps shouting that he established peace here. Today, he has imposed a 25% tariff with a penalty. The material for our destruction is being prepared. All the industrialists are running away from here. They will work from Dubai…. The number of beggars here will increase…” he said.

He also took a swipe at those praising Trump, stating, “The names of the countries that are endorsing him for a Nobel Prize are hardly known to anyone. What does it matter if we also say that yes, he helped us, and he is sitting there as the Master of the World.”

“This will be a big destruction for us, whether anyone believes it or not. Do you know who will benefit? Bangladesh and Cambodia. They will be happy… It is a pity,” he added. (ANI)