Farooq Abdullah dancing to tunes of Pak ISI: Tarun Chugh 

Questions his silence on Hindu targeted terrorism in Pahalgam and the Valley

RK Online Desk
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today fired former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah for playing communally divisive politics at the behest of Pakistan ISI.

Taking strong exception to his remarks on the Modi government for bringing peace and development in J&K, Sh. Tarun Chugh said Farooq should remember the way Hindus were ousted from the valley under his chief ministership.

Tarun Chugh said Farooq Abdullah has always been secretly dancing to the tunes of Pakistan ISI and that was the reason he never stood by the Hindu tourists who were gunned down by the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Tarun Chugh said till Article 370 was revoked it was a very “juicy period” for the Abdullah family and now that the J&K is seeing a new era of peace and development the Abdullahs have a problem.

It is only after the Article 370 was revoked that J&K saw the dawn of democracy even in its hinterland”, said Sh. Tarun Chugh adding that democracy was completely destroyed during the Abdullah family rule.

Tarun Chugh questioned Abdullah’s silence during the tragic events of 1990 when Kashmiri Pandits faced a brutal massacre and were forced to flee their homes. He asked why Abdullah failed to speak for democracy then and what emergency existed that could justify ignoring the suffering of an entire community.

Tarun Chugh said that such selective concern only exposes a political agenda aimed to mislead people rather than uphold democratic values.

