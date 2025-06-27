Farmers facing acute irrigation crisis: Iltija Mufti, urges govt intervention

Bijbehara, June 26: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Iltija Mufti on Thursday visited Bijbehara and voiced concern over what she called an “irrigation crisis in Kashmir”. She said the government’s “inaction” and vacant posts in the concerned department deepened farmers’ distress.

Interacting with farmers, Mufti said they are facing “acute irrigation failure.” She demanded urgent government intervention to restore the lift irrigation schemes and ensure water supply for the paddy crop.

“There is an irrigation crisis going on in Kashmir. There has been a drought-like situation. The time for paddy has come, but the water is not flowing because most of the lift irrigation schemes—especially the one given by the late Mufti Sahab in Bijbehara—are defunct,” she said.

Iltija said the collapse of irrigation infrastructure is alarming. “The pumps are not working. They (farmers) are facing a lot of problems,” she said.

The PDP leader said that vacant posts in the Jal Shakti and Irrigation departments were aggravating the crisis. “The chief engineers in the irrigation department are all empty. Because of that, there is no manpower. Irrigation schemes have completely collapsed. Farmers are suffering,” she said.

Calling for immediate recruitment, Mufti said, “The farmers’ livelihood depends on this crop. Please fill the vacancies in the Jal Shakti board. The irrigation lift given by Mufti Sahab in 1980 is also not working. Whatever is defunct, fix it as soon as possible,” she said.

Referring to delayed desilting works, she pointed out that locals had to pool money from their own pockets. “If you come to Marhama with me, they have collected Rs 1–1.5 lakh for desilting, which should have been done in April. The government has only now started work. Imagine the distress,” she said.

The PDP leader slammed the government, saying, “You tell me, under whom do the Jal Shakti board and Irrigation, Flood Control come? It comes under the government. The things under their control are not even being managed. Governance is not working.”

“This is a very basic thing. Forget statehood—even if we are in UT—this falls under the Chief Minister. Still, why are there so many problems in Bijbehara, Pulwama, and other villages where irrigation schemes are defunct?” she added.

Iltija said the crisis was widespread. “In Sonawari (Bandipora) too, there is an irrigation crisis. Our farmers are in acute distress. Farming and horticulture are the backbone of J&K’s economy.”

Mufti said she would be meeting the Deputy Commissioner to raise these issues. “We will bring to the notice of the DC Sir that there are many places like Wagama where lift irrigation is not functioning. We will appeal to him to ensure immediate repairs of the defunct pumps,” she said.