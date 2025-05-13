Breaking

Family members and friends pay last respects to BSF Constable killed in cross border shelling in J&K

Imphal East, May 12 (ANI): A view of the portrait and medals of Border Security Force (BSF) Constable Deepak Chingakham, who lost his life in the line of duty due to cross-border firing from Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector on May 10, in Imphal East on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Family members and friends of BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham on Tuesday paid their last respects to the jawan who lost his life in the line of duty.

Chingakham had lost his life in the line of duty due to cross-border firing that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector on May 10.

On May 12, his family members and relatives mourned his demise.

His uncle, Chingakham Surjit Singh, shared, “He was 23 years old and loved sports. He joined the BSF in 2021. We are proud of him, and he will always be remembered.”

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid respects to BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham during his wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu on Monday.

Earlier, DG BSF and All Ranks paid condolences to Deepak Chingakham.

“DG BSF and All Ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by Constable Deepak Chingakham in the line of duty. He was injured in crossborder fire by Pakistan on 10th May 2025 along the International Boundary in the R S Pura area, Jammu. He succumbed to his injuries today, on 11th May 2025,” BSF said in a post on X.”

Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in these trying times,” the post read.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Kali Thanda village in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh to meet the family of another jawan Murali Naik who lost his life during the cross border firing.

Earlier on May 9, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to the army jawan.

According to an official release from the TDP, Chandrababu Naidu condoled the demise of the young soldier from Ananthapuram district.Naidu spoke with Murali’s parents, Jyotibai and Ram Naik, and assured them of the state government’s support.

He praised Murali’s invaluable service in the army over the past two years and called on everyone to stand united with patriotism and vigilance.CM Naidu also urged everybody to observe two minutes of silence in honour of Murali Naik’s sacrifice. (ANI)

