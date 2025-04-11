Breaking

Fake police verification racket busted in Kupwara, FIR registered: Police

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said to have busted a fake police verification racket in Kupwara and registered a case in this regard.

A Police spokesperson said, “On 11/04/2025, Police Station Kupwara received a written complaint alleging that a local computer shop was involved in the preparation and issuance of fake police verifications, which are required for applying for jobs such as porters.”

The complainant stated that he had approached a computer shop run by Nissar Ahmad Khan S/O Mohammad Khan R/O Kupwara, who promised to arrange the verification in exchange for money. A payment was made to the accused; however, upon receiving the verification document, it was found to be forged and fake, he said.

Acting promptly on the complaint, police said that a case under FIR number 103/2025 was registered at Police Station Kupwara under relevant sections of law, and investigation was immediately taken up.

“During the course of investigation, a search operation was carried out at the said computer shop in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, which led to the seizure of incriminating material suspected to have been used in the creation of fake documents,” Police said.

Kupwara Police remains committed to upholding the rule of law and taking strict action against such fraudulent activities. Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious or illegal activities to the nearest police station, he said.

