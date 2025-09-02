Failed Politicians Can’t Decide the Future of Handwara Civil Society Forum held Protests in Srinagar

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sep 01: The proposed relocation of Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara from Chogal, Handwara to Nutnussa, Kupwara has sparked widespread anger in Handwara, with locals accusing the administration of wasting crores of taxpayers’ money and undermining Handwara’s development.

Residents say l“failed politicians cannot decide the future of Handwara,” warning they will resist any attempt to shift the institution.

On Monday, scores of residents, civil society members and activists of NC, PDP, NC, AIP and other regional political parties under Civil society forum staged a protest at Srinagar’s Press Enclave. The protesters carried banners that read “Union Government gave, State Government took away is this justice?”, “Stop misusing taxpayers’ money, save GMC Handwara”, and “No to relocation of GMC Handwara.”

Protesters said more than ₹50 crore had already been spent on construction at the Chogal site. “Declaring it unfit now and abandoning the project is a criminal waste of public money,” said Mudasir Tantray, a protester. He alleged that the relocation was driven purely by political motives. “The National Conference only wants to put its name on the inauguration stone. It is a stunt, not governance.”

Bilal Ahmad Zargar, another local, pointed out that around 12,000 trees had been handed over voluntarily by people, believing the college would rise in Sogam. “This was a sacrifice by the community. Who will account for this loss if the project is shifted?” he asked.

Adding to the resentment, Noor-ul-Shahbaz noted that the concerned minister did not inspect all proposed sites before endorsing Nutnusa. “He blindly supported a higher, more remote location while ignoring the original sanctioned site,” he said.

The government has reportedly cited flood vulnerability at Chogal as the reason for relocation, but locals dismissed the claim. “There have been no floods here in 30 years. In 2023, some parts of Kashmir faced floods. Today, Jammu is under water does that mean Jammu’s people should be relocated too? Floods are natural disasters, they can strike anywhere,” a protester said.

Protesters reminded that the Union Home Minister had himself laid the foundation stone of GMC Handwara at chogal, Handwara. “If the country’s Home Minister inaugurated the project here, who are these failed politicians to shift it elsewhere? This is betrayal,” they declared.

GMC Handwara was sanctioned by the Union Government as part of a plan to strengthen healthcare in under-served areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The project at chogal, was seen as a lifeline for north Kashmir, promising improved medical facilities, employment opportunities, and economic growth. For locals, it symbolized long-denied development finally reaching Handwara.

But the relocation controversy has turned the project into a flashpoint. For many, it is no longer about a building it is about dignity, fairness, and the right of Handwara to chart its own future.

As one protest banner declared “Failed politicians cannot decide the future of Handwara.”