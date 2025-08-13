Eyes on Every Venue: DIG NKR Reviews Independence Day Security across North Kashmir

As Independence Day draws near, DIG NKR Shri Maqsood-ul-Zaman (IPS) has personally traversed the North Kashmir Range to take stock of security preparations at the main venues in Baramulla, Kupwara, PD Sopore, and PD Handwara.

He was accompanied at each district headquarter by the respective Senior Superintendents of Police, demonstrating coordinated leadership and robust oversight. The assessment was focused on tech driven advanced surveillance measures with vigilant ground operations.

Mobile patrols, checkpoints, and frisking teams form the layered defense expected at every venue. The synchronized approach ensures that both technological tools and human vigilance are operating in tandem, maintaining a tight security grip while ensuring the public can celebrate with confidence.

For DIG NKR, this hands-on inspection grounds a deep commitment to safeguarding freedom while respecting the spirit of the occasion. He has emphasized seamless collaboration between local police, central forces, and community stakeholders to create an atmosphere where celebration and safety go hand in hand.

Citizens are encouraged to join in the festivities fully, with the reassurance that every measure has been taken—nothing is left to risk, and everything is set for a memorable, secure Independence Day. The message is clear: celebrations are welcome, but safety is non-negotiable.