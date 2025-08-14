“Extremely tragic”: President Murmu expresses condolences to Kishtwar cloudburst victims

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed heartfelt condolences to the grieving families after a massive cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The massive cloudburst struck Chishoti village in Kishtwar district today, triggering flash floods and extensive damage, with several people feared missing.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, “The news of several deaths due to a cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu-Kashmir, is extremely tragic. I express my heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and pray for the success of relief and rescue operations.”

Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma said that the rescuing agencies recovered 32 bodies after the incident of flash flood in Chisoti Village in the Kishtwar district of J-K.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured full central assistance to all those affected after a massive cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi stated that the situation is being closely monitored and rescue operations are underway.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and assured full central assistance after a cloudburst triggered a flash flood in Kishtwar district.

Shah said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already been rushed to the site.

“Spoke with the LG and Chief Minister of J&K on the cloudburst in Kishtwar district. The local administration is conducting relief and rescue operations. NDRF teams have promptly been rushed to the site. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir through every situation. Assured of all possible assistance to the people in need,” Shah said in a post on X.

Local administration teams are on the ground, evacuating residents, providing medical aid, and working to restore normalcy in the affected areas. Authorities are assessing damage and prioritising the safety of people in vulnerable zones.

As per the Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma, the rescue operations are still underway.

Meanwhile, two NDRF teams, comprising nearly 180 personnel, have been rushed to the site after the massive cloudburst struck the region.

The NDRF teams, equipped with advanced search-and-rescue gear, were rushed from the force’s Udhampur base following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. They are in close coordination with the local administration and state disaster management teams so that they can evacuate stranded residents, provide medical aid, and ensure the supply of essential relief materials.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the situation in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar as “grim”.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods and extensive damage. The calamity occurred between 12 noon and 1 pm in the Chasoti area, the last motorable point en route to the revered Machail Mata temple, at a time when a large crowd of pilgrims had assembled for the annual Machail Mata Yatra. The sudden surge of water swept through parts of the village, destroying property and severing road links to remote areas. (ANI)