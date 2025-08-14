BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

“Extremely pained by reports of 12 casualties in devastating Kishtwar Cloudburst “: MLA Banihal

MLA Urges the administration to intensify rescue & relief operations on war footing

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

MLA Banihal, Sajjad Shaheen on Thursday wrote in a post on X, “Extremely pained by reports of 12 casualities in the devastating cloudburst at Chishoti on Machail Mata Yatra route, Kishtwar.”

“Such extreme weather events, as seen earlier in Uttarakhand, Ramban and other areas are stark reminders of the worsening effects of climate change on our fragile Himalayan ecosystem”,the post reads.

“Urge the administration to intensify rescue & relief operations on war footing. My prayers are with the injured and my deepest condolences to the bereaved families”,he added.

Kashmiri Youth Held Hostage in Myanmar: MEA Responds to JKSA 
“Era of Fear in Questioning Govt Over,” says Farooq Abdullah
71-Year Old Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wound In JK’s Reasi 
Kashmir University postpones exams scheduled on Dec-30
First ever method of instruction course in Skiing successfully concludes at Sonamarg 
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Satish Sharma expresses grief over Kishtwar cloudburst, assures support to affected families
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Satish Sharma expresses grief over Kishtwar cloudburst, assures support to affected families
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah Briefs Amit Shah on Kishtwar Cloudburst 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“Spoke with LG & CM of J&K on the cloudburst in Kishtwar district”: Amit Shah 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Those involved in selling rotten meat will face strict action: CS
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News