“Extremely pained by reports of 12 casualties in devastating Kishtwar Cloudburst “: MLA Banihal

MLA Banihal, Sajjad Shaheen on Thursday wrote in a post on X, “Extremely pained by reports of 12 casualities in the devastating cloudburst at Chishoti on Machail Mata Yatra route, Kishtwar.”

“Such extreme weather events, as seen earlier in Uttarakhand, Ramban and other areas are stark reminders of the worsening effects of climate change on our fragile Himalayan ecosystem”,the post reads.

“Urge the administration to intensify rescue & relief operations on war footing. My prayers are with the injured and my deepest condolences to the bereaved families”,he added.