Extension in the last date for submission of Online Application Forms for various UT Cadre Post(s) in the Home Department

Whereas, the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB), vide Advertisement Notification No. 06 of 2025 Dated: 22.07.2025, invited online applications from eligible candidates for participating in the selection process for UT Cadre posts of Home Department; and Whereas, the last date for submission of online application forms in this regard was notified as 02.09.2025; and Whereas, the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board has received various representations from the candidates for considering extension in the last date for filling of application forms; and Whereas, the matter has been examined and it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the aforementioned posts. Now therefore, the last date for submission of Online application forms in respect of the UT Cadre posts (Home Department) advertised vide Notification No. 06 of 2025 Dated: 22.07.2025, shall be 17.09.2025, instead of 02.09.2025.