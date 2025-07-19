Export of handmade products nearly triple in Q1 CFY, cross ₹300 Cr

SRINAGAR, JULY 19 – In a major fillip to Kashmir’s famed craft sector, hand-made products worth ₹309.62 Cr have been exported to various overseas destinations in the First Quarter of the current financial year, up from ₹126.90 Cr in the same quarter last year.

As per figures made available by the concerned financial institutions, exports have recorded a huge jump of 243% and is the highest for Q1 in last four years.

In a press statement issued here today, a spokesperson from the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, stated that the Department is targeting craft exports of over Rs.1500 Cr during the current FY, provided global conflicts relent. “Higher exports of craft products to overseas destinations secures the welfare of Kashmir’s famed artisans and weavers,” he said.

Last year, craft products worth ₹733.59 Cr were exported, largely affected due to various global conflicts. “While Kani, Sozni shawls and hand-knotted carpets continue to lead exports, the other products exported include crewel, papier mache, chain stitch and wood carving items,” he added.

The spokesman urged the exporters to avail Export Subsidy Scheme notified by the Government, which provides incentive of 10% of the total volume of GI registered handloom/ handicraft export products to any country with maximum reimbursement up to ₹5.00 crore in favour of eligible exporters registered with the Department,” he explained.

Highlighting the Government’s strategy for welfare of artisan community, the spokesman further stated that the Department has a well-established Design Studio in the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology at Bagh-e-Ali Mardan Khan and unique prototypes conceived by the School of Designs and Craft Development Institute. “We urge the business stakeholders to access these designs and packaging models to add value to their products in high-end global markets,” he added.