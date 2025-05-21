Experts urge irrigation for apple orchards, flowering crops

Pulwama, May 20: Agriculture experts are advising farmers to provide timely irrigation to apple orchards and vegetable crops currently in the flowering stage to ensure healthy growth and better yield.

Experts from SKUAST-K (Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology – Kashmir) maintained that the months of May and June are crucial for maintaining adequate moisture levels, particularly in apple orchards.

Trees showing signs of dryness beneath their canopy must be irrigated to support proper fruit development.

“Soil moisture is vital for nutrient absorption. A lack of it can negatively impact fruit quality,” the experts explained.

Dr. Tahir Ahmad, Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) at Beerwah, highlighted the importance of irrigation for most crops during this period. “Vegetables like potatoes and peas, which are in the flowering stage, must be irrigated now and later during the tuber and pod formation stages,” he said.

In addition to irrigation, Dr. Tahir provided guidance on harvesting practices for garlic and onion crops.

He cautioned farmers against premature harvesting of garlic despite its good market price. “Harvesting garlic early reduces its shelf life and compromises quality,” he said. Farmers should wait until about 70% of the leaves turn yellow before harvesting to ensure optimal bulb development.

Regarding onions, Dr. Tahir advised that farmers should look for the natural sign of maturity — the spontaneous break at the neck of the onion. “This is the ideal time for harvest. Pulling onions before this stage can result in reduced quality and storage potential,” he added.