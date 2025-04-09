“Expected passing of a resolution”: PDP’s Waheed Para slams NC for no discussion on Waqf Act

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para on Wednesday expressed his disappointment over the recent session of the J&K Assembly, particularly regarding the Waqf Amendment Act.

He said, “The most important thing is that the Waqf issue came up… We waited for 6 years for an Assembly session for a whole new debate and discussion and breaking the silence in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Para, emphasizing the Muslim-majority status of Jammu and Kashmir, added, “J&K is the largest Muslim-majority region in the country, so we expected a discussion and passing of a resolution in the Assembly against the Waqf Amendment and that is the only disappointment we have. The entire session ran on BJP’s agenda.”

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma also voiced his opinion of the Assembly proceedings.

He said, “We congratulate the Speaker for not allowing discussions on the Waqf Bill in the state Assembly,” he said. “People’s issues should have been raised, but none of them were discussed. The Bill was subjudice and shouldn’t have been discussed. It wasn’t allowed either.”

Sharma further criticized the ruling party, stating, “We brought an adjournment motion. We wanted to discuss public issues, such as daily wagers and unemployment, and they (the ruling party) did not let it happen. The state government has been exposed today.”

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday strongly criticized the Waqf Amendment Act, stating that it has caused widespread dissatisfaction across the nation.

He said, “A major section of the nation is upset with the bill and they feel that the government is interfering in their religious matters.”

“There was no need for the Waqf Amendment Act. A religion is being targeted. There was no need for the Waqf Amendment Act. A religion is being targeted…Non-Muslims are being allowed to review the Waqf activities,” he added.

He specifically objected to the provision allowing non-Muslims to review Waqf activities, questioning the fairness of such an inclusion.

He further stated, “Do you allow non-Hindus to keep a check on the activities of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board or Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board? Can they allow any non-Sikhs to keep a check on the activities of the SGPC?”

Abdullah added that his party is likely to challenge the Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court, indicating that the legal route may be pursued to contest the law. (ANI)