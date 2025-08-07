Expansion of tourism will create employment opportunities, especially for youth of Gurez: CM Omar Abdullah 

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the development and upliftment of Gurez and its people. Speaking at the valedictory function of the two-day National Tribal Festival Gurez-2025 held at the picturesque border village of Chorwan in Gurez, the Chief Minister assured residents that Gurez remains high on his government’s priority list.

He lauded the peace-loving nature of the people of Gurez, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to peace even in challenging times. “Gurez has always stood as a symbol of resilience and harmony. My government recognises this spirit and is determined to ensure that the region progresses in all spheres,” he said.

Emphasising the need for improved connectivity, the Chief Minister assured the people that efforts are underway to provide mobile network coverage to keep Gurez connected with the rest of the country.

Highlighting the tourism potential of Gurez valley, the Chief Minister urged the residents to work together to keep Gurez clean and pollution-free. “Gurez is blessed with immense natural beauty, and it is our collective responsibility to preserve it for future generations. While we want development and progress for the region, it must be balanced with safeguarding its heritage, culture and traditions,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the expansion of tourism will create employment opportunities, especially for the youth of Gurez.

Earlier, the Chief Minister toured various stalls showcasing local produce, herbs, traditional foods, and handicrafts. Tribal dance performances by cultural troupes from Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat added colour and diversity to the celebrations.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed appreciation certificates to women-led Self Help Groups for their entrepreneurial efforts.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani; MLA Gurez, Nazir Ahmad Gurezi; MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq; Additional Secretary, Tribal Affairs (Government of India); Secretary, Tribal Affairs (J&K); and Director, Tribal Affairs also spoke on the occasion.

Later, he also inaugurated and witnessed a polo match and flagged off a trekking group from Gurez, promoting the region’s potential for adventure tourism. Additionally, he planted saplings at the Tourist Reception Centre in Gurez as part of a green initiative.

Earlier in the morning, the Chief Minister held a grievance redressal camp at Wampora, Dawar, where residents from various areas including Chorwan, Kanzalwan, Tulail, Markote, and Bagtore raised issues concerning road and mobile connectivity, upgradation of educational institutions, banking facilities, ATM services, community bunkers, and employment opportunities. The Chief Minister patiently listened to all grievances and assured timely redressal.

He said that since the time of Sher-e-Kashmir, has remained committed to delivering justice to the people of Gurez. “We understand the hardships faced by the people of this region. Our government has empathy and commitment to address these concerns,” he remarked.