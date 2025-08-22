BreakingKashmir

Excise deptt recovers 380 ltrs of lahan, 5 ltrs of illicit liquor/ spirit around brick kilns at Chadoora

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Central Kashmir Excise Range on Friday conducted a targeted operation at brick kilns located in village Panzan of tehsil Chadoora, Budgamand recovered 380 litres of lahan and 5 litres of illicit liquor/spirit was in an isolated area around the brick kilns.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Excise Commissioner, Subash Chander Chhibber, and Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive) Kashmir, Tazayun Mukhtar.

The team that conducted the raid comprised Excise and Taxation officer, Central Kashmir, along with three Range Inspectors and other field officials. On the occasion, all the contraband was destroyed on the spot.

This enforcement action exemplifies the commitment of the Excise department to curbing illegal activities and upholding the rule of law.

Govt orders transfers, postings in civil administration
J&K Bank unveils comprehensive online loan journeys for housing, gold loans.
G20 Ministers issue Jaipur Call for Action for enhancing access to information for MSMEs
PCB launches 2025 Champions Trophy during opening ceremony at Dewan-e-Khas of Lahore Fort
LG Sinha delivers keynote address at Jammu & Kashmir Textile Sourcing Fair-2024
Share This Article
Previous Article Mortal Remains of Kashmiri Student who died in Iran to arrive in Delhi tonight: JKSA
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Mortal Remains of Kashmiri Student who died in Iran to arrive in Delhi tonight: JKSA
Breaking City
CM Omar Abdullah inaugurates girls’ hostel ‘Triveni’ at Sainik School Nagrota on 56th Raising Day
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
President Murmu gives assent to Online Gaming Bill
Breaking National
LG Sinha felicitates CIPS Award Winners in Srinagar, calls for Innovation in Governance
City Developing Story