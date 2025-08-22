Excise deptt recovers 380 ltrs of lahan, 5 ltrs of illicit liquor/ spirit around brick kilns at Chadoora

The Central Kashmir Excise Range on Friday conducted a targeted operation at brick kilns located in village Panzan of tehsil Chadoora, Budgamand recovered 380 litres of lahan and 5 litres of illicit liquor/spirit was in an isolated area around the brick kilns.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Excise Commissioner, Subash Chander Chhibber, and Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive) Kashmir, Tazayun Mukhtar.

The team that conducted the raid comprised Excise and Taxation officer, Central Kashmir, along with three Range Inspectors and other field officials. On the occasion, all the contraband was destroyed on the spot.

This enforcement action exemplifies the commitment of the Excise department to curbing illegal activities and upholding the rule of law.