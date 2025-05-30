“Excellent discussions”: All-Party delegation wraps up Saudi visit with focus on terrorism and strategic ties

The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda in Saudi Arabia informed that they held discussions with Saudi officials, policy think tanks, the media, and members of the Indian diaspora over two days in Riyadh.

“We have had excellent discussions in Saudi Arabia. This is the third country that our delegation visited, and we had two full days of discussions with senior government officials, with think tanks who play the role of shaping policy in Saudi Arabia, with the media, and the Indian diaspora,” Panda told ANI on Thursday (local time).

Panda said discussions were open and direct, especially on terrorism, where both countries share a zero-tolerance stance.

He added, “We have had free and frank discussions about the terrorism challenge we have been facing. Saudi Arabia has a policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, like us. PM Narendra Modi was here when the terrorist attack happened and the joint statement given by the two governments made it very clear that there is no tolerance for any kind of terrorism.”

He also noted growing India-Saudi ties in defence, counterterrorism, and trade, calling Saudi Arabia a major regional power.

“There have been a lot of developments between Saudi Arabia and India, including defence cooperation, joint military exercises, agreements on security and counter terrorism, and a very sharp growth in trade and investment. Saudi Arabia is very influential in this part of the world,” Panda stated.

The delegation also visited Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its traditional mud-brick architecture.

Additionally, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that the delegation held 7-8 meetings with Saudi officials, reaffirming close ties, especially with 27 lakh Indians living there.

“We held 7-8 meetings. Saudi Arabia is as important for India as is for the world. India has good relations with Saudi Arabia. 27 lakh Indians live and work in Saudi. PM Narendra Modi has good relations with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.” Dubey said.

He added, “PM Narendra Modi was here when the Pahalgam attack took place, and Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the attack. For the first time, Saudi Arabia has taken a big stand, and issued a joint statement with India, and stressed on two things — to condemn cross-border terrorism and stop funding for terrorism. Saudi Arabia has now agreed to Pakistan’s involvement in cross-border terrorism. The think tank here also believes that Pakistan is the only country in the world whose military decides and controls the government.”

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is also part of the delegation, said that the delegation met the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council.

“The delegation met the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, which is the Saudi Parliament. The delegation also had an extensive conversation with the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs. The outcomes are very good. Saudi Arabia is the most prominent country in the region. It has been involved in its region on many important issues,” Shringla said.

The delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda also includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Satnam Singh Sandhu MP, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

The visit comes in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, including a foreign tourist. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 targeting terror camps linked to multiple terror groups. (ANI)