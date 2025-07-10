Everything You Need to Know About Getting a Loan on Your Used Car

What is a Used Car Loan?

A used car loan, also referred to as a second-hand car loan, is a type of financing that helps you buy a pre-owned vehicle. It involves borrowing funds from a bank, NBFC, or digital lender to fund the purchase. The borrowed amount is repaid through equated monthly instalments (EMIs) over a chosen tenure, typically ranging from 12 to 60 months.

Types of Used Car Loans

Used car loans are of various types. Such as:

Secured loans: Under this kind of loan, the second-hand car is taken as collateral. The lender may repossess the car in case of default on loans.

Unsecured Loans: No collateral is required in these loans, but there is a high likelihood that the interest rates may be higher because of the relatively high risk involved for the lenders.

Loan Against Car: You can avail of a You can avail of a loan against car in case you already have a second-hand vehicle and need to get funds. In this case, the car serves as security for the loan, but you can continue to use it as usual.

Eligibility for a Used Car Loan

To get a used car loan, you need to meet some basic conditions. While these may vary by lender, common requirements include:

Age: The borrower must be between 21 and 65 years old.

Income: Lenders check your monthly income to see if you can repay the loan