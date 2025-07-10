Everything You Need to Know About Getting a Loan on Your Used Car

Buying a pre-owned car can be a smart financial decision, offering significant savings compared to a new vehicle. When you apply for a second-hand car loan, you borrow funds from a bank or financial institution. In return, you agree to repay the loan in small monthly instalments, also called EMIs, over a fixed period. The loan amount depends on the value of the car and the lender’s policies. This article explains everything you need to know about second-hand car loans.
What is a Used Car Loan?
A used car loan, also referred to as a second-hand car loan, is a type of financing that helps you buy a pre-owned vehicle. It involves borrowing funds from a bank, NBFC, or digital lender to fund the purchase. The borrowed amount is repaid through equated monthly instalments (EMIs) over a chosen tenure, typically ranging from 12 to 60 months.
Types of Used Car Loans
Used car loans are of various types. Such as:
Secured loans: Under this kind of loan, the second-hand car is taken as collateral. The lender may repossess the car in case of default on loans.
Unsecured Loans: No collateral is required in these loans, but there is a high likelihood that the interest rates may be higher because of the relatively high risk involved for the lenders.
Loan Against Car: You can avail of a loan against car in case you already have a second-hand vehicle and need to get funds. In this case, the car serves as security for the loan, but you can continue to use it as usual.
Eligibility for a Used Car Loan
To get a used car loan, you need to meet some basic conditions. While these may vary by lender, common requirements include:
Age: The borrower must be between 21 and 65 years old.
Income: Lenders check your monthly income to see if you can repay the loan
Credit History: Your credit score plays a significant role in determining whether you qualify for a loan and the interest rate. A higher credit score generally results in a more favourable loan offer.
Work Experience: Applicants should have been employed for at least one year or have three years of business experience for self-employed individuals.
Car Condition: The age and condition of the second-hand car are also considered. The car usually should not be older than 8 to 10 years.
Documents Required for a Used Car Loan
When applying for a used car loan, it is important to submit the necessary documents that help the lender assess your eligibility and verify key details. Whether you apply through a lender’s website or a car loan app, having the right paperwork ready can speed up the approval process.
For Salaried Applicants
Salaried individuals must provide the following documents while applying for a used car loan:
Loan Application Form: Duly filled out with accurate personal and financial details.
Identity Proof: Aadhaar Card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driver’s License.
Address Proof: Utility bill, rent agreement, or Aadhaar Card.
Age Proof: PAN Card, Birth Certificate, or Driver’s License.
Income Proof: Latest salary slips (last 2–3 months), Form 16, and/or Income Tax Return (ITR).
Bank Statements: Statements for the last 3 to 6 months to assess financial stability.
Document Verification: Signature verification through PAN Card or bank records, as required by the lender.
For Self-Employed Applicants
Self-employed individuals are required to submit the following:
Loan Application form: Filled in with accurate personal and business information.
Proof of Identity: Aadhaar Card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driver’s License.
Proof of Address: Utility bill, property documents, or rental agreement.
Proof of Age: PAN Card or Birth Certificate.
Business Proof: GST registration certificate, trade license, or business incorporation documents.
Financial Proof: Audited profit & loss statements and balance sheets for the last 2 years.
Income Proof: ITR filings for the past 2 years and recent current account statements.
Signature Verification: Done using your PAN Card or through attestation by your bank.
Conclusion
A used car loan makes owning a pre-owned vehicle more accessible by spreading the cost over manageable monthly instalments. While it offers flexibility and convenience, it’s important to meet the eligibility criteria and submit the required documents. Since loan terms can vary by lender, always review the interest rates, repayment period, and other conditions carefully. Choosing the right lender and understanding the terms will help you finance your vehicle with confidence and ease.