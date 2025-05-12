“Every terror organisation knows ‘hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam'”: PM Modi

Asserting that Indian Armed Forces have shown a lot of courage to achieve the objectives of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the forces had been given full freedom to wipe out terrorists.

In his Address to the Nation, PM Modi said “every terror organisation now knows ‘ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai”.

“We all have seen the capability and patience of the country in the last few days. I salute the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency and the scientists,” he said.

“Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country,” he added.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, PM Modi said “barbarism that terrorists have shown has shaken the country and the world”.

“On April 22, in Pahalgam, the barbarism that terrorists have shown have shaken the country and the world. Those innocent people who were celebrating the leaves were killed in front of their families, after being asked about their religion,” he said.

“We have given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists and today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows ‘ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai,” he added

Twenty-six people were killed in the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India responded through Operation Sindoor and launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in which over 100 terrorists were killed.

The subsequent aggression by Pakistan was effectively repelled by Indian Armed Forces who also pounded Pakistan airbases.

After the terror attack, the Prime Minister had said that the perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack will face punishment beyond their imagination.

India had also taken several steps to send a strong message to Pakistan over its support to cross-border terrorism and has put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. (ANI)