“Every citizen is key stakeholder of Shri Amarnath Ji yatra “: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, JUNE 28: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today held a meeting with the members of civil society organisations, religious leaders, elected representatives, trade and business community and discussed the arrangements for forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah; Chief Secretary, Shri Atal Dulloo; Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ, Shri S.J.M Gillani; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Shri Vijay Bidhuri; Administrative Secretaries, senior officials of Police and Civil Administration attended the meeting.

The Lieutenant Governor welcomed the suggestions from various sections of the society and sought their active participation and cooperation in smooth conduct of holy pilgrimage.

“Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra stands as a powerful symbol of Jammu and Kashmir’s glorious past and its promising future. It is truly a Peoples’ Yatra. Every citizen is a key stakeholder of this holy pilgrimage which also holds profound socio-economic, spiritual, and cultural significance for every section of society.

I appeal to the Civil Society members, elected public representatives, Religious, Trade and Business organizations to make this pilgrimage a vibrant celebration of spirituality, unity, love, and communal harmony,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the peaceful conduct of this holy yatra will send a strong message that we the people of Jammu Kashmir stand united.

“Spiritual leaders, civil society members, public representatives, trade & business fraternity are respected members of J&K Family and are carrying forward this thousands-of-years-old spiritual tradition with complete devotion. This year too, maintaining social harmony and social unity and ensuring peaceful and successful conduct of the holy pilgrimage is your responsibility,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the key initiatives by Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Administration, J&K Police, Security forces and other stakeholders for enhancing the pilgrim-centric facilities and making the yatra more secure and safer for the pilgrims. He also urged the pilgrims to travel in the designated convoys.

“I have made an on-ground assessment of the facilities on the yatra tracks which were recently developed for the convenience of pilgrims. The number of pilgrims’ registration have been increasing continuously and I am confident that the large number of devotees will visit the holy cave to pay their obeisance to Baba Barfani,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said Jammu Kashmir and its people have always rejected distinctions between sects and religions, consistently extending respect and acceptance to every faith and its unique forms of worship.

“With this very spirit, let us welcome the lakhs of devotees arriving for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra and, through our collective efforts, ensure a successful, peaceful and hassle-free pilgrimage for all the devotees,” the Lieutenant Governor further said.

Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board; DDC Chairpersons, Members of Legislative Assembly, civil society members, representatives of various organizations, religious heads, community leaders, members of trade and business fraternity shared their valuable suggestions and pledged their support for the smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Addressing the demands and issues projected during the interaction, the Lieutenant Governor assured that the appropriate steps will be taken to meet the aspirations of all the stakeholders.