Evacuation Underway: Special flights to repatriate students from Mashhad to Delhi

Srinagar, June 20: Three special Mahan Air flights have been scheduled to evacuate around 1,000 Indian students, including 500 hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, currently stranded in Mashhad, Iran, to New Delhi, with arrivals expected tonight and tomorrow.

According to Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, the repatriation was arranged despite the closure of Iranian airspace, with a special exemption granted to facilitate the evacuation.

“Three Mahan Air flights will bring Indian students back from Mashhad to New Delhi. Around 1,000 students are being repatriated, and approximately 500 of them are from Kashmir,” Khuehami said.

Speaking about flight timings, Khuehami said, “The flights are scheduled to arrive on Friday night at 11:30 pm IST, Saturday morning at 10:00 am IST, and Saturday evening at 4:30 PM IST.” He added that, as these are special flights, the timings may be subject to change.

Regarding arrangements for travel from Delhi to Srinagar, he stated, “Transportation has been arranged. Deluxe AC buses are ready at Delhi Airport. The matter was taken up with J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s advisor, Nasir Sogami, who confirmed that all concerned officers have been informed. Students will be directly facilitated from Delhi Airport to TRC Srinagar.”

Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, also informed the Association that transport facilities are in place at Delhi Airport and all relevant departments have been duly informed.