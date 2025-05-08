Evacuation plan ready; shelters, bunkers identified across valley: SDM Gurez

Srinagar, May 07: Amid rising tensions along the Indo-Pak border following India’s Operation Sindoor—which targeted nine terror launchpads across the Line of Control—the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gurez said that a detailed evacuation plan is in place for residents living in vulnerable areas.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, the SDM said that no villages have been relocated so far, but the administration is fully prepared to act if the situation demands.

“We have not relocated anyone yet, but a complete evacuation plan has been made. If the need arises, we will implement it immediately,” the SDM said.

He further said that the entire Gurez valley, being close to the Line of Control, is considered vulnerable to shelling, especially three villages that are prone to direct impact.

“All villages in Gurez are located near the border. Among them, three villages are particularly prone to shelling,” he added.

To ensure civilian safety, the administration has identified designated safe shelters in advance. “There are already community bunkers and concrete government buildings where people can be shifted in case of emergency,” the SDM said.

When asked about reports of people being moved from Baghtor village, he said he had not yet received any such information but confirmed that the road has been kept open to allow free movement if evacuation becomes necessary.

He said that they are maintaining close coordination with local villagers to ensure timely response in case of escalation.

“We are fully alert and ready to protect every citizen,” the SDM added.

Meanwhile, Block Medical Officer Gurez, Dr. Tahir Iqbal, said that healthcare services have been shifted to a safer location in anticipation of any possible injuries.

“We shifted to the old hospital because our theatre is functional there and it’s safer due to a good bunker. It’s also easier for doctors and staff to work from there in the current situation,” Dr Tahir added.