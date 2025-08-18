European leaders to join Zelenskyy for Washington talks with Trump on Ukraine peace

Several European leaders will accompany Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he meets US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.

As per CNN, leaders from France, Germany, the UK, Italy, and Finland are expected to attend the meeting. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will also be part of the delegation.

The Élysee Palace said French President Emmanuel Macron will “continue the work of coordination between Europeans and the United States with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace that preserves Ukraine’s vital interests and the security of Europe,” CNN reported.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s office said he will discuss the status of the peace efforts in Ukraine with the other attendees and highlight Germany’s interest in a rapid peace agreement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised Zelenskyy’s “desire for a just and lasting peace” and said he would also travel to Washington for the meeting.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly agreed to allow US security guarantees for Ukraine and made concessions on “land swaps” as part of a potential peace deal during his summit with Trump, according to Trump’s top envoy Steve Witkoff, as reported by CNN. Russia, however, has yet to mention such agreements, which appear to contradict Putin’s past statements.

The White House meeting will be divided into two sessions, people familiar with the planning told CNN. Trump and Zelenskyy are expected to meet individually with their delegations first, before joining a larger group session and potentially a lunch with the visiting European leaders.

Talks are expected to focus on Russia’s demands on land concessions and the contours of security guarantees for Ukraine, including the role of the US.

Witkoff told CNN that he believes Trump is close to securing a three-way meeting with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine.