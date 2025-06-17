Er Sabiya calls for strengthening NC Women’s Wing in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jun 16: Er Sabiya Qadri, Provincial President of National Conference (NC) Women’s Wing, chaired a review meeting of party functionaries at the provincial headquarters here, which focused on assessing the ongoing activities of the wing and outlining strategies to strengthen its grassroots presence across the Kashmir province.

The meeting was attended by all district presidents and provincial-level office bearers, who presented detailed reports on organisational activities, outreach efforts, and public engagement initiatives, the party said in a statement issued here.

Er Qadri took stock of the progress made so far and emphasised the importance of active communication, issue-based mobilisation, and empowering women at all levels within the party structure.

She underscored the need to further amplify the Women’s Wing’s role in addressing local challenges and acting as a bridge between the people and the government. The office bearers were urged to intensify their outreach, particularly in rural areas, to ensure the party’s message reaches every household.

Er Qadri expressed satisfaction over the dedication of the functionaries and reiterated the party’s commitment to women’s leadership and participation in the socio-political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.