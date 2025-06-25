Er Rashid continues advocating for dev of border areas: AIP

Srinagar, Jun 24: Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi on Tuesday said that incarcerated AIP President and Member of Parliament (MP) Er Rashid continues to remain deeply committed to the development of border areas, as he held a detailed legal meeting with his counsel Advocate Javeed Hubbi.

During the interaction, Er Rashid expressed heartfelt gratitude to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for their positive response to key developmental issues raised by him, especially the long-pending demand for the Sadhna Tunnel, the spokesperson said in a statement issued here. He said the AIP chief expressed hope that the demands for construction of similar tunnels in Gurez, Keran and Machil would also receive early approvals.

Inam Un Nabi revealed that despite being incarcerated, Er Rashid has formally written letters from Tihar Jail to both Minister Nitin Gadkari and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, reiterating his long-standing demands for critical tunnel infrastructure in the border areas.

With the Sadhna Tunnel now approved, Er Rashid lauded both ministers for taking the necessary steps to address the pressing need of the people living in remote, high-altitude regions, he said.

Conveying his message through Advocate Hubbi, Er Rashid reaffirmed his steadfast commitment to the people of Gurez, Keran and Machil. He assured them that the promises made during his campaign are being vigorously pursued and that “good news is expected very soon”, according to the statement.

The Member Parliament also extended gratitude to the residents of Karnah in general and to the Karnah Action Committee in particular, for continuously supporting him in the fight for the Sadhna Tunnel. Their persistent efforts and unity, he said, have played a pivotal role in turning this long-standing demand into a reality, he said.

“Incarceration cannot and will not deter Er Rashid’s resolve to serve the people. His proactive steps from jail are a befitting response to those who mocked his supporters by saying their vote was wasted,” AIP spokesperson said.

It is worth mentioning that before his arrest, Er Rashid had staged a three-day protest demanding the construction of tunnels for Karnah and Gurez—an act that underscores his longstanding dedication to the development of neglected and strategically important regions.