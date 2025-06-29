Politics

Er Rashid begins 24-hr hunger strike in Tihar jail, AIP leaders join in solidarity

‘National, regional parties must speak out against injustice’

RK News
RK News
3 Min Read

Srinagar, Jun 28: Jailed Member of Parliament (MP) and Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) president, Er Rasheed, has begun a 24-hour hunger strike inside Tihar Jail from 8:00 pm Saturday evening to protest the “continued denial of democratic and legal rights” to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the party said.

Responding to his call, a wide section of AIP leadership and grassroots representatives across the region have joined the hunger strike in solidarity, the AIP Chief Spokesperson, Inam Un Nabi said in a statement issued here.

Those participating include AIP Vice President G. N. Shaheen, senior AIP leader and former MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed, General Secretaries Prince Parvaiz and Nazir Ahmad Khan, Chairman Political Affairs Committee Ishtiyaq Qaderi, Senior Leader Firdous Baba, State Secretary Sheikh Ashiq, Adv Dawood of Lolab, Mohammad Akbar of Pattan, Haji Engineer Muneer of Uri, Prof Naseer Rather, Ajaz Ahmad Lone, Ajaz Thakur, Mohammad Arif of Shangus, Auqib Mushtaq, Zameer Dakroo, Tauseef Ahmad, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, Abdul Qayoom of Sopore and District Development Council (DDC) members Dr Harbaksh Singh, Muzaffar Ahmad, and Khursheed Ahmad Dar, according to the statement.

Inam said, “Our president is raising the voice of the voiceless Kashmiri prisoners. We stand with him in this protest against injustice.”

He said the hunger strike is not just an act of solidarity but a moral call to the conscience of the nation. “Er Rasheed has been in jail for years without conviction and hundreds of other Kashmiris face the same fate, languishing in prisons under draconian laws. His protest is a reminder that justice cannot be selective, and silence cannot be mistaken for peace, ” the spokesperson said.

“As his colleagues and fellow Kashmiris, we are duty-bound to join him in this peaceful resistance. We refuse to let the voices of the innocent be buried behind bars,” he added.

“The AIP once again urges national and regional political parties to shed their silence and speak up for the hundreds of Kashmiris imprisoned without trial,” the spokesperson said, adding, “We demand immediate justice and fair legal recourse.”

Role of self-govt institutions vital for successful JJM: Amit Sharma
BJP ready for elections in J&K: Ravinder Raina
Congress urges govt to de-silt Jhelum, Dal & Wular 
Apni Party protests against ‘worst power crisis’ in Jammu
Dr Farooq visits bereaved party leader in Tangmarg
Share This Article
Previous Article Omar govt has downgraded fight for ‘dignity’ to statehood, says PDP’s Para
Next Article NC’s fight is for constitutional guarantee, not just statehood: MP Ruhullah
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

NC’s fight is for constitutional guarantee, not just statehood: MP Ruhullah
Politics
Omar govt has downgraded fight for ‘dignity’ to statehood, says PDP’s Para
Politics
PDP pushed J&K into decade of suffering: Sagar
Politics
Committed to ensuring seamless Muharram observance: Salman Sagar
Politics