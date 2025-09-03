Er Aijaz felicitated on nomination as Co-Incharge Minority Morcha, J&K

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 02: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and DDC member Srinagar, Er Aijaz Hussain, was on Tuesday felicitated by party leaders, workers, and well-wishers on his nomination as Co-Incharge of Minority Morcha, UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

On the occasion, Er Hussain expressed gratitude to the party’s national and state leadership for reposing faith in him and entrusting him with this important responsibility. He reiterated his resolve to work tirelessly for strengthening the BJP in J&K and to ensure that the government’s welfare schemes reach every section of society, particularly minorities.

Party leaders and karyakartas congratulated Er Aijaz, describing his nomination as recognition of his years of dedication, sacrifices, and consistent efforts to uphold the party’s ideology in the valley, according to a statement issued here. They expressed confidence that under his leadership, the Minority Morcha will further strengthen its grassroots presence across J&K.

Er Aijaz Hussain has been associated with the BJP since 2006 and has held key responsibilities at both national and state levels, including serving as National Vice President of the BJP Youth Wing and as a Member of the Haj Committee of India.

“He was the first elected DDC Member for BJP in Kashmir and has survived several terrorist attacks while continuing to stand firmly with the party’s ideology. His resilience, despite threats and challenges, has inspired many young workers to join the nationalist cause in the valley,” the statement said.

Speaking after his felicitation, Er Hussain said: “This responsibility is not just an honour but a mission. I will dedicate myself to strengthening the Minority Morcha in J&K, connecting with every section of society, and ensuring that the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji reaches the grassroots. My commitment will always remain to serve the people selflessly and to further strengthen the party in J&K, especially in Kashmir.”