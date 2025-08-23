 Ephemeral fever detected in cattle, officials issue advisory

Srinagar, Aug 22: A new outbreak of Ephemeral Fever, also known as three-day sickness, has been reported in cows across the Kashmir Valley, raising concern among farmers just weeks after cases of Lumpy Skin Disease.Officials clarified that this outbreak is not similar to Lumpy Skin Disease, which had caused cattle deaths earlier. “In this disease there is no mortality,” said Dr. Javid Ahmad, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Kupwara.He explained that due to the dry season this year, water levels have dropped, forcing animals to drink from pits infested with flies and insects. “This has led to the spread of the disease among cows,” he said, adding that the illness usually does not last more than three days and requires only mild treatment.A farmer from Rajwar said his cow was recently affected. Having lost a cow earlier to Lumpy Skin Disease, he was concerned, but with help from the Animal Husbandry Department, his cow recovered.Dr. Ahmad said many infected cattle are developing very high fever, reaching up to 105°F, and advised farmers not to send their animals outside until the situation is controlled. He urged them to take preventive steps, particularly keeping flies and mosquitoes away from cattle in the evening.Meanwhile, a senior official from the department said medical vans have been set up in every district. “Whenever a call is received, the mobile unit visits doorsteps and treats cattle free of cost,” the official noted.Despite the spread, Dr. Ahmad assured there is no need to panic. “An advisory has been issued to farmers, and if they follow it strictly, any possible damage can be avoided,” he added.Ephemeral Fever, or Three-Day Sickness, is an acute viral disease that affects cattle. It is caused by the bovine ephemeral fever virus (BEFV) and is spread through mosquitoes, midges, and other biting flies.The disease is common in tropical and subtropical regions and often emerges in dry or post-rainy conditions when insect activity is high. It is named “three-day sickness” because it usually lasts for two to three days before most animals recover.Sudden high fever (sometimes above 105°F), muscle stiffness, lameness, shivering, loss of appetite, nasal discharge, and rapid breathing.