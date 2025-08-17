ENTOD brings hope to LoC

Srinagar, Aug 16: On the occasion of Independence Day ENTOD Pharmaceuticals has extended a meaningful gesture of support through the MATANAND Welfare foundation, to India’s border communities by donating a school bus to Army Goodwill School, Raghavan, located in the remote village of Machhal in the Kupwara District of Jammu & Kashmir—just 4 kilometers from the Line of Control (LoC).According to a statement issued here, ENTOD’s donation aims to strengthen educational access and ensure safer transportation for students living in this high-risk, mountainous terrain.The Army Goodwill School, Raghavan, serves 307 students, including 215 boys and 92 girls, from neighboring hamlets scattered across the valley. However, the school’s existing buses are grossly insufficient for the current student strength. These overcrowded vehicles not only compromise student comfort but also pose serious safety concerns, especially along narrow and treacherous roads.ENTOD’s newly donated school bus will provide timely and safe pick-up/drop-off for children from distant areas, reduced travel fatigue, improved daily attendance and focus and a stronger sense of security for parents and the community“We are proud to stand with the brave families and children living in India’s border regions. Education is a right, not a privilege defined by geography or conflict. This contribution is ENTOD’s salute to their spirit and a step toward a more connected and empowered India,” said Mr. Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals.The initiative reaffirms ENTOD’s long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, particularly in areas of education, health access, and national service support. By addressing one of the school’s most pressing infrastructure needs, ENTOD helps unlock greater opportunities for the youth of Machhal—who continue to pursue education amid harsh conditions and the constant shadow of conflict.