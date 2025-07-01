Entire J&K is experiencing spiritual bliss on the eve of holy pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji: LG Sinha

On the eve of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today attended the ‘Tawi Aarti’ at Tawi Riverfront Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor sought the blessings of Suryaputri River Tawi and Baba Barfani and prayed for a peaceful, blessed and a memorable pilgrimage for all the devotees.

“Entire J&K is experiencing spiritual bliss on the eve of holy pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji. People of J&K are ready to welcome devotees of Baba Barfani coming from across the country. May Lord Shiva bless everyone with health, happiness and harmony,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations to Jammu Municipal Corporation, Department of Tourism, Jammu Smart City Limited and Shri Raghunath Ji Corridor Vikas Council Jammu for organising the Tawi Aarti.

“There is the song of God in the heartbeat of Jammu. The truth of life shines in city’s consciousness. The relationship between Jammu and spirituality is eternal. The city has always been in search of truth and it is blessed by the divine energy. This divine Tawi Aarti will connect the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra with the spiritual and historical significance of the Suryaputri River Tawi,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor, in his address, highlighted Jammu Kashmir’s extraordinary journey towards peace, prosperity, and unprecedented development over the past few years.

“After decades of darkness J&K in 2019 leaped towards regaining its dignity, its pride and its spiritual peak. It has got new wings in the last 5 years. The light of upliftment is dispelling darkness in every section. Citizens are full of self-confidence and the river of progress is flowing uninterrupted,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his unwavering commitment to the inclusive development of the Union Territory and revival of the region’s rich cultural and spiritual legacy.

“For me responsibility of J&K is not just administrative assignment. For me this was an opportunity to restore the ancient glory of Jammu and Kashmir. For me it was an opportunity to rebuild Jammu and Kashmir.

I have tried to recreate the grandeur of Jammu and Kashmir like the sacred temple. I have tried to restore the lost image of this holy land,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor saluted the people of J&K for actively participating in the development journey.

“I am proud about the rapid pace at which Jammu Division and Kashmir Division have developed in the last five years. The pace of progress is historic.

Common citizens and intellectuals of the society are engaged in the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir which is highly commendable, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also commended the entire team of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board for performing its duties with dedication and devotion for the pilgrims. He said the Yatri Niwas at Baltal will be dedicated to Pilgrims on July 04.

Since 2022 facilities for pilgrims are significantly improved. I pray to Lord Shiva to make the journey of devotees successful and all their wishes come true, he said.

“World’s eyes are on this yatra. The devotees’ resolve is unshakeable; no threats can deter their spirit. With the cooperation and support of everyone, this year’s Yatra will be even more historic than previous years,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged all the civil society members, enlightened citizens to join the flag-off ceremony of the first batch of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025 at Yatri Niwas tomorrow morning. He asked the media persons to spread awareness among the pilgrims to travel in designated convoys.

The Lieutenant Governor also sought the support from all sections of the society to make the Tawi Aarti a continuous event.

Shri Bharat Bhushan, Chairman, District Development Council Jammu; Ms. Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department; Shri Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Shri Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Shri Devansh Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Jammu and CEO of Jammu Smart City Limited; Shri Rajesh Gupta, Chairman Shri Raghunathji Corridor Vikas Council; heads of various religious and business associations, members of civil society groups, Acharyas and Archakas were present.

Members of Legislative Assembly; Administrative Secretaries; senior officials of Civil and Police Administration, people and pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in large number also took part in the Tawi Aarti.