Ensure timely completion of SBM 2.0, AMRUT projects: CS to officials

Srinagar, June 02: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today directed the officers to ensure completion of all projects being executed under AMRUT 2.0 and SBM 2.0 on top priority across the Union Territory.

While chairing a high-level meeting held in this regard, the Chief Secretary reviewed the progress on various flagship urban development schemes. He stressed that both AMRUT and SBM are “Pragati programmes,” which are being monitored seriously at the highest level.

He emphasized that project implementation must be expedited and processes like tendering, approval and on-ground execution should be carried out in a fast-track manner. To ensure proper monitoring, he instructed all the concerned departments to prepare month-wise work plans and submit progress reports every fortnight.

During the review of SBM 2.0, it was informed that significant achievements have been made in solid waste and used water management.

Under the Integrated Solid Waste Management initiative, the department has reached a major administrative milestone. Used water infrastructure is also being improved, with many schemes already under construction and others in advanced planning stages.

For C&D processing, 125 plant processing TPD has been allotted to SMC and 65 for JMC. With emphasis given on legacy waste clearance, the meeting was informed that 1.33 MT of legacy waste was remediated since the last review meeting.

In terms of sanitation infrastructure, construction work for 375 toilet seats has been awarded. The Jammu Municipal Corporation is working on 100 seats while the Srinagar Municipal Corporation is constructing 95 seats and 97 urinals.

Additionally, the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies has floated tenders for another 275 toilet seats and 58 urinals. For Individual Household Latrines, 51 beneficiaries have been identified and construction is underway.

The Chief Secretary praised the joint efforts of executing agencies, consultants and the urban local bodies, and underlined the importance of timely completion and quality control. He said that these projects play a vital role in achieving sustainable urban development and protecting public health.

While reviewing AMRUT 2.0, he noted that the mission is aimed at making cities water secure and improving the overall quality of life He said that, out of the total 99 approved schemes, the majority of works are already under active execution, while the rest are in various stages of tendering or allotment.

Out of the 153 approved projects, 99 focus on improving water supply systems, 04 are related to sewerage and seepage management and 50 are aimed at water roadies rejuvenation. He said that the goal is to provide 100 percent of households in AMRUT towns with functional tap connections.

The meeting was informed that a large number of these projects have already been tendered and some are under execution, while a few are still awaiting allotment.

The Chief Secretary directed the concerned to stick to timelines, expand coverage to urban areas and ensure efficient water management. He also gave directions for timely construction and upgrading of sewage treatment plants, decentralised systems and seepage management units. He said that the government is committed towards achieving 100 percent safe disposal and reuse of wastewater to reduce contamination and environmental damage.

The Chief Secretary highlighted the importance of these projects not only for infrastructure development but also for enhancing the quality of urban life. He reiterated that AMRUT 2.0 represents a major shift in urban policy and that the government is focused on citizen engagement, environmental sustainability and integrated urban planning.

He instructed all the concerned departments, urban local bodies and implementation partners to resolve pending allotments without delay, speed up civil works and maintain high standards during project execution. He expressed confidence that with consistent effort, Jammu and Kashmir will emerge as a model in effective implementation of these national urban missions.

He also had assessment of SNA sparsh onboarding, Jal hi Amrit initiative, Amrit Mitra initiative, GIS based Master Plan for class II towns, PMU and financial progress on ongoing projects.

It was informed that 26 towns have been approved with Rs. 23.40 crore assistance for GIS based Master plans.