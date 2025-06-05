Ensure every govt scheme benefits public: MP Ruhullah to officers

Pulwama, Jun 04: Member Parliament (MP), Srinagar, Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) here to review the implementation and progress of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) in the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom underlined the administration’s focus on transparency, efficiency, and ensuring that the benefits of government initiatives reach every eligible beneficiary.

The Joint Director Planning Pulwama gave a detailed presentation on the district profile and highlighted achievements under major schemes implemented by departments such as Rural Development, R&B, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, NRLM, Urban Livelihood Mission, Handicrafts & Handlooms, Social Welfare, Education, Health, PHE, Power, CA&PD, and Labour & Employment.

The meeting was apprised of scheme-wise progress and achievements in MGNREGA, PMAY-G, PMAY-U, SBM-G, SBM-U, RGSA, PMGSY, CRF, Capex & CSS funding, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM SVANidhi, and AMRUT, among others. Updates on the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) and statistics related to the JK Samadhan Grievance Portal were also shared.

The meeting was apprised about the restoration programme for the revival and restoration of various heritage sites across the district.

Appreciating the overall progress made by the district administration, the MP said the true objective of every government scheme is to serve the people, and maximum public benefit must be ensured through efficient implementation.

He directed the officers to achieve saturation under all schemes, especially the Jal Jeevan Mission, so that every household has access to clean and safe drinking water.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable infrastructure, MP Mehdi strongly advocated for the construction of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Solid Waste Management Plants to prevent the contamination of water bodies and safeguard public health.

The meeting was informed that a waste management plant is already under construction, and mechanical equipment has been tendered by the department, and the development of Sewage treatment facilities is under active consideration, and a proposal has been prepared.

Reiterating the importance of human development and localised planning, Ruhullah directed the officers to adopt a proactive and people-centric approach to public service delivery and ensure tangible outcomes for the citizens. “All-out efforts must be made to ensure ease of living for the inhabitants of the district, and that every government scheme should aim to bring tangible improvements in the lives of the people”, said the MP.

During the meeting, the MP listened to suggestions and demands raised by MLAs and DDC members, reaffirming his commitment to the holistic development and welfare of the district.

Amongst others, the meeting was attended by Members of Legislative Assemblies Pampore, Tral and Rajpora, Vice-Chairperson DDC Pulwama, and DDC members, while ADC Awantipora, ADC Tral, SE R&B, GM DIC, ACD Pulwama and other District and Sectoral Officers were present in the meeting.