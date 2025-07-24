Enforce strict penalties for delays in Public Service Delivery: CM Omar

Jammu, July 23:In a decisive move to strengthen accountability and improve the quality of public service delivery, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday directed all Administrative Secretaries to conduct mandatory monthly review meetings to assess the implementation of the Jammu & Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA), 2011, across their respective departments.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in Jammu, the Chief Minister expressed serious concern over the inconsistent monitoring of PSGA provisions at the departmental level. He underscored the importance of structured oversight, stating that regular reviews by Administrative Secretaries are crucial for ensuring timely, transparent, and citizen-focused service delivery. He emphasized that the Act must be implemented rigorously, and that unjustified delays must invite penalties, as mandated under the law.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary AtalDulloo, Additional Chief Secretaries of Higher Education, Jal Shakti, and the Chief Minister’s Office, along with all Administrative Secretaries. During the session, the Chief Minister reiterated his government’s zero-tolerance policy toward administrative laxity and warned against the misuse of discretionary powers by officials. He made it clear that the spirit of the PSGA lies in providing services within defined timelines and that violations of those timelines must be met with appropriate penalties.

Omar Abdullah also addressed concerns raised by departments regarding budgetary constraints and technical issues related to the PSGA portal. He assured officials that these challenges would be reviewed separately and resolved accordingly. However, he maintained that such issues could not be used as a blanket excuse for failing to uphold service delivery standards.

He further directed that in cases where service applications are to be rejected, officials must provide clear and recorded reasons to preserve the citizen’s right to appeal. Arbitrary or vague rejections, he noted, undermine the purpose of the Act and damage public trust in the system.

To reinforce oversight mechanisms, the Chief Minister announced that a comprehensive review of PSGA implementation would be conducted at his level every three months. These reviews will be based on performance reports submitted to the Chief Secretary’s Office by each department. This, he said, would ensure greater compliance and establish a culture of accountability within the administrative system.

Earlier in the meeting, department-wise presentations were made by the Administrative Secretaries on the current status of PSGA implementation. The Act, which came into force on April 13, 2011, and was operationalized through SRO 223 issued on July 21, 2011, mandates time-bound delivery of designated public services, clearly defines the roles of responsible officers, and provides a two-tier appellate mechanism with fixed timelines.

The meeting highlighted that a total of 493 services have been notified under the PSGA. These include 98 services in the Power Development Department, 58 each in the Revenue and Finance Departments, 47 services each in the Transport and Housing & Urban Development Departments, and 40 in the Industries and Commerce Department. Several other services have been brought under the Act by departments such as Health, Education, Forest, and Agriculture.

In conclusion, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to citizen-centric governance and reiterated that strict compliance with the PSGA is essential for building public trust and ensuring that the administration remains responsive, transparent, and accountable.