Encounter still ongoing in Awantipora, says Kashmir IGP; identities of 3 killed terrorists being ascertained

The encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Nader, Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora is still ongoing, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vidhi Kumar Birdi confirmed on Thursday, following a fierce exchange of fire that left three terrorists dead.

IGP Birdi said, “Security forces got specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in that area (Nader, Tral, Awantipora). Accordingly, a cordon was laid, and it led to an encounter between security forces and the hold-up of terrorists. So far, we have observed three bodies of terrorists. The operation is still ongoing.”

He added that the identities and affiliations of the terrorists have not been ascertained yet.

“Identities and affiliations could only be divulged after it concludes…. This (encounter) is part of an all-out effort to decimate that terror ecosystem. It is the swift resolve of the security forces to neutralise them so that things are kept under control,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate post on X, the Kashmir Zone Police said that efforts are underway to confirm the identity and affiliation of the three terrorists killed, as the search operation continues.

Kashmir Zone Police said, “Three #terrorists have been neutralised in the Tral #encounter. Identification & affiliation being ascertained. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow.”

On being asked if the terrorists involved in the encounter had a hand in the Pahalgam terror attack, the Kashmir IGP also noted, “The operation is yet to conclude. We will divulge the identity and affiliation (of the terrorists) only after that.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian army confirmed that three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Nader area.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army shared a post on X, “Three hardcore terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing Operation at Nader, Awantipora. Identity of terrorists is being ascertained.”

On the basis of special intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Nader area of J-K’s Tral in Awantipora in the morning hours of Thursday.

Suspicious activity was observed by the troops and on being challenged, the terrorists opened heavy fire on the forces and a fierce gunfight ensued.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army earlier today shared a post on their official ‘X’ handle and informed about the ‘Operation Nader’.”On 15 May 2025, based on specific intelligence input from Int agency, a Cordon & Search Operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF at Nader, Tral, Awantipora. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce gunfight ensued. Operation is in progress”, the ‘X’ post read.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, including a Nepali national, were killed, the Indian forces have intensified their operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation for the terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor in which precision strikes destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) and eliminated nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases in Pakistan. Among the targets were Bhawalpur, the headquarters of Jaish, and Muridke, a key training base of Lashkar. (ANI)