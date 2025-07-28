Encounter Breaks Out in Srinagar’s Lidwas: Army

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the general area of Lidwas in Srinagar’s Harwan on Monday, the Army said.

According to the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps, as reported by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the gunfight began in the Lidwas area and the operation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, officials said that a joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF had launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Mulnaar near Mahadev.

They said that as the forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists opened fire, which was retaliated to, triggering the encounter.

“OP MAHADEV: Contact established in the general area of Lidwas. Operation in progress,” the Army said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).—(KNO)