Encounter breaks out in South Kashmir’s Kulgam

Follow us on

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Guddar forest area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the gunfight began after a joint team of Police, Army’s 9 RR, and CRPF launched a search operation in the area following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists.

“As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists opened fire, which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter,” the official said.

He said that exchange of fire was going on when reports last came in, while additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area—(KNO)

Further details are awaited.