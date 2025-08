An Encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Akhal area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

Taking on to micro-blogging platform X, The Kashmir Police Zone wrote, “Encounter has started at Akhal area of district #Kulgam. SOG, J&K Police, Army and CRPF on job. Further details shall follow.

Till this report was being filed intermittent exchange of fire was going on.More details shall follow.