Encounter breaks out in Kishtwar’sDachhan area

Srinagar, July 20: A fresh encounter broke out late Sunday evening between security forces and terrorists in the Dachhan area of Kishtwar district, prompting a large-scale joint operation involving the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Army spokesperson said based on actionable intelligence, an anti-infiltration operation was launched in the Hadal Gal area of Kishtwar sector under Operation CHERJI.

“Contact has been established with terrorists and the operation is in progress,” he said, adding that the Indian Army remains fully committed to neutralizing the threat,” he said.

According to senior officials, the operation was initiated following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the dense forests of Dachhan. During the cordon and search operation, contact was established with the hiding terrorists, and a fierce gunfight ensued. The encounter is ongoing, and the area remains under tight security surveillance.

Meanwhile, additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area to tighten the cordon around the forest belt, where at least two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped. Sources suggest the terrorists may be holed up in the Chatroo forest zone, a region known for its difficult terrain and thick vegetation.

A senior police officer told Rising Kashmir that the challenging topography and dense foliage in the region necessitate a highly cautious approach.

“The terrain is rugged, which is why the operation is being conducted with extreme care to avoid any collateral damage. However, our forces are determined to eliminate the threat and ensure civilian safety,” he said.

To enhance the effectiveness of the ongoing operation, helicopters and drones have been deployed for aerial surveillance, while sniffer dogs are assisting ground troops in tracking the terrorists’ movements through the forested terrain.

“Security forces have established multiple layers of perimeter control to prevent the terrorists from slipping out of the cordoned area.

They said there is possibly of terrorist JahangirSaroori in the area, who is wanted terrorist long on the radar of security agencies. His neutralization would mark a major breakthrough in counter-insurgency operations in the Chenab Valley region.

Till late evening, joint operation by the Army, police, and CRPF continued as forces remained engaged in flushing out the terrorists. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and cooperate with security personnel until the area is fully secured.