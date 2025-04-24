Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Udhampur 

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Dudu-Basantgarg area of Udhampur, officials said.

An official told that security forces had launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

He said that as the forces zeroed in on th suspected spot hiding terrorists opened fire, which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter.

“Exchange of fire is going on, while further details will be shared accordingly,” the official said—(KNO)