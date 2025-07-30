Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

Encounter Breaks Out in J&K’s Poonch 

Agencies
1 Min Read
Representational image

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Kasaliyan area of Poonch district on Wednesday.

A senior police officer told GNS that a team of Police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kasaliyan on a very specific input.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding terrorists fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter, officer added.

Till this report was being filed intermittent exchange of fire was going on and two terrorists are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

