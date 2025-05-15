BreakingKashmir

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in South Kashmir’s Tral

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read
Pic : Mir Zeeshan

An encounter broke out between the police forces and terrorists in the Nader, Tral area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

The Kashmir police shared a post on their official ‘X’ handle and informed about the development.
“Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow”, the ‘X’ post from Kashmir police read.

Further details are awaited into the matter.
Meanwhile, three terrorists with affiliation to the Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter in Shopian, South Kashmir on Tuesday. The confirmation of the identification of two out of three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-affiliated terrorists has been made, sources told ANI.

Three of the terrorists were killed in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in the Shopian district.

According to sources, one of the terrorists was identified as Shahid Kuttay, son of Mohd Yousuf Kuttay and a resident of Chotipora Heerpora in Shopian.

He was a Category A, LeT operative who was involved in the firing incident at the Danish Resort in Srinagar on April 8, 2024, in which two German tourists and one driver were injured. He joined the terror outfit on March 8, 2023.

Kuttay was involved in the killing of a BJP Sarpanch at Heerpora on May 18, 2024 and was suspect involved in the killing of Territorial Army Personnel at Behibagh in Kulgam on February 3, 2025.

The other identified terrorist was Adnan Shafi Dar, son of Mohd Shafi Dar, who was a resident of Wanduna Melhora in Shopian. He joined the terror outfit on October 18, 2024 and was a category C LeT operative. He was involved in the killing of non-local labourers at Wachi in Shopian on October 18, 2024.

However, the identity of the last terrorist is yet to be confirmed. (ANI)

Users unable to access X after global outage
DC Bandipora presides over Mega Public Darbar at Markundal Naidkhai
Trump’s campaign raises USD 7.1 million since his Atlanta mugshot
Three Terrorists Killed in Shopian Encounter, Search Operation On
Mazhama residents block Sgr-Gulmarg road, demand potable water
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Govt appoints 122 Junior Assistants to address staff shortage in RDD
Next Article One Terrorist Killed in Tral Encounter ,Operation Continues
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

J&K’s Akhnoor returning to normalcy as people go about their business
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Unidentified body recovered from River in South Kashmir’s Shopian
Breaking Kashmir
One Terrorist Killed in Tral Encounter ,Operation Continues
Developing Story
Govt appoints 122 Junior Assistants to address staff shortage in RDD
Kashmir