Encash Mahindra at Athwajan launches XUV 3XO REVX

Srinagar, Jul 11: Encash Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Authorized Dealership of Mahindra & Mahindra, on Friday unveiled the exciting new XUV 3XO REVX Series at its Athwajan Showroom.The chief guests on the occasion were Mr Tajamul Ahmad Qadri, Chief Manager (Marketing) J&K Bank and Mr Gaurav Gupta, Chief Manager SBI SME Hyderpora. The occasion was graced by the presence of dignitaries from J&K Bank, SBI, Mahindra Finance &Cholamandalam Finance.While unveiling the car,General Manager (PV Sales) of Encash Automotive, Tanveer Beigh, said the new REVX Series will further enhance the XUV 3XO portfolio with a compelling value offering of premium feature & best in segment performance in line with the customer aspirations.REVX Series of XUV 3XO comes in three variants; REVX M, REVX M(O) & REVX A starting at an impressive ex- showroom price of Rs. 8.94 lakh with REVX M & M(O) in manual transmission and REVX A in both manual & automatic transmission.

Viqar Lone, Sales Manager (PV Range) of the dealership, speaking about features of the series stated REVX Series come with 1.2 L mStallion TCMPFI &TGDi engine with best in segment torque of 230Nm offering superior mileage of 20.1 KM/l. The REVX A variant comes with panoramic sun-roof, gun metal grille & R16 painted Black alloys.All variants of REVX Series come with leatherette seats, steering mounted audio control and 10.25” Infotainment, front & rear armrest, remote less key entry and 6 Airbags.A large gathering of customers was present on the occasion that were highly impressed by the features offered in this compact SUV and many spot bookings were generated by the dealership.