Business

Encash Mahindra at Athwajan launches XUV 3XO REVX

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Jul 11: Encash Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Authorized Dealership of Mahindra & Mahindra, on Friday unveiled the exciting new XUV 3XO REVX Series at its Athwajan Showroom.The chief guests on the occasion were Mr Tajamul Ahmad Qadri, Chief Manager (Marketing) J&K Bank and Mr Gaurav Gupta, Chief Manager SBI SME Hyderpora. The occasion was graced by the presence of dignitaries from J&K Bank, SBI, Mahindra Finance &Cholamandalam Finance.While unveiling the car,General Manager (PV Sales) of Encash Automotive, Tanveer Beigh, said the new REVX Series will further enhance the XUV 3XO portfolio with a compelling value offering of premium feature & best in segment performance in line with the customer aspirations.REVX Series of XUV 3XO comes in three variants; REVX M, REVX M(O) & REVX A starting at an impressive ex- showroom price of Rs. 8.94 lakh with REVX M & M(O) in manual transmission and REVX A in both manual & automatic transmission.

Viqar Lone, Sales Manager (PV Range) of the dealership, speaking about features of the series stated REVX Series come with 1.2 L mStallion TCMPFI &TGDi engine with best in segment torque of 230Nm offering superior mileage of 20.1 KM/l. The REVX A variant comes with panoramic sun-roof, gun metal grille & R16 painted Black alloys.All variants of REVX Series come with leatherette seats, steering mounted audio control and 10.25” Infotainment, front & rear armrest, remote less key entry and 6 Airbags.A large gathering of customers was present on the occasion that were highly impressed by the features offered in this compact SUV and many spot bookings were generated by the dealership.

ECI Instructs Political Parties, Respective Representatives’ for Responsible & Ethical Use of Social Media Platforms Amid MCC Prevalence
Airtel continues its 5G growth streak with 50 million unique customers on its network
Airtel switches to recycled PVC SIM cards – partners IDEMIA
Bee-Keeping viable, attractive occupation in Jammu and Kashmir: Atal Dulloo
LIC of India introduces new Plans LIC’s Nav Jeevan Shree (Plan 912) & LIC’s Nav  Jeevan Shree Single Premium (Plan 911)
Share This Article
Previous Article Hakeem discusses youth, tourism issues with LG Sinha
Next Article Begum Akbar Jehan uplifted Gujjar-Bakerwal community: Rana
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

NC, Congress misled people for decades, BJP brought dev in J&K: MP Khatana
Politics
MP hails ‘Bharat Sanrachana – J&K 2025’ exhibition as reflection of New India’s vision
Politics
Rising Kashmir
Opp leaders, civil society urge J&K govt to revoke order shifting Dy CEO HQ from Shopian
Politics
PM Modi’s Green Mobility Vision : India launches first-ever e-Truck incentive scheme
Business