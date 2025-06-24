Empowering Women, Nurturing Children: Yoga for One Earth, One Health

From boardrooms to battlefields, women with physical and mental toughness can really make a difference; women must work towards unlocking their real strength and Yoga is a key to it.

India, the birthplace of the ancient practice of Yoga, continues to uphold this ancient wisdom, not just as physical exercises but as a holistic philosophy for the nurturing of the human mind, body, and spirit.

The Sanskrit phrase ” योगःकर्मसुकौशलम् “, from the Bhagavad Gita (Chapter 2, Verse 50), means “Yoga is skill in action.” This is a powerful teaching by Lord Krishna, which reminds us that true yoga is not limited to physical postures or meditation but is reflected in how skilfully and mindfully we perform our daily duties.

As Union Minister of Women and Child Development, I firmly believe in Yoga’s transformative potential, particularly in empowering women and nurturing children— the very foundations of our society.

Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Yoga has gained global recognition as a channel for wellness and social transformation. The United Nations’ decision to declare June 21 as International Day of Yoga in 2014 was the world’s recognition of India’s great spiritual and civilizational heritage.

This year, the theme of International Day of Yoga, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, highlights Yoga’s inclusive and universal appeal. Hon’ble Prime Minister also emphasised “Yoga is free from copyright, patent, royalty. It is flexible — you can practice alone, in a group, learn from a teacher, or be self-taught”. As the nation steps towards a Viksit Bharat, it is necessary to integrate Yoga into the lives of women and children across the nation.

Women and children constitute about two-thirds of India’s population, and they are more vulnerable and exposed to health issues. So, looking after their physical and mental health becomes imperative, and Yoga can play a pivotal role in it.

Yoga offers numerous physical and mental benefits for women. From improving mental health and hormonal balance to strengthening the muscular and skeletal system, Yoga is uniquely suited to meet the physiological needs of women across age groups.

Adopting yoga before and after pregnancy empowers women to effectively manage the health challenges they encounter during this transformative period. Prenatal Yoga, with its targeted postures and meditative techniques, alleviates pregnancy discomforts, supports pain management, and boosts energy. It prepares expectant mothers for childbirth physically and emotionally. Postnatal Yoga helps lactating mothers in their recovery, emotional well-being, enhancing breastfeeding, and strengthening the mother-child bond.

To accentuate the practice of Yoga in women, we have a network of over 25 lakh Anganwadi workers across India who inform, educate, and assist women and children in adopting Yoga as a necessary habit in their daily lives.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has constantly advocated for women-led development. He actively supports the increased participation of women in the workforce, which is instrumental to the growth of any economy.

The World Bank also argued that increased female labour force participation can boost the manufacturing output by 9% and help us achieve a high-income developed nation status by 2047. All this can only be achieved when we have a physically and emotionally healthy women workforce.

In today’s rapidly changing world, children too are increasingly impacted by lifestyle disorders, screen dependence, and academic pressures. Yoga offers an evidence-based, timely, and culturally rooted response to these challenges. It enhances concentration, memory, emotional regulation, sleep quality, and stress management — key components of holistic childhood development. Through Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, the Ministry is embedding Yoga into early childhood care and development, laying the foundation for lifelong wellness habits.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister is working towards a multi-pronged strategy to enhance yoga practices into the lives of women and children. The Ministry houses various flagship programmes and schemes for women and children aimed towards their well-being, health, and nutrient intake, and while delivering these benefits, our institutions such as Anganwadi Centres, One Stop Centres, Child Care Institutions etc. educate, influence, and facilitate the beneficiaries to complement their lifestyle with yoga for better health results. Special yoga modules, designed in convergence with the Ministry of AYUSH, are being introduced through these Centres, focusing on women and children.

In the changing discourse of the global order, women are now taking on new roles and responsibilities. From IT to space and from policymaking to strategic defence, women are the new frontline warriors. We recently witnessed how two brave women officers, Col. Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, became the face of Operation Sindoor. This is a great example of the difference women are making in today’s world. Hence, women must keep working towards unlocking their potential with yoga playing a key role.

Our government’s commitment to yoga is about fostering inclusive development. By actively incorporating yoga into our women and child welfare policies, we are asserting our cultural sovereignty while simultaneously enhancing grassroots health and well-being.

Yoga must be seen not just as a practice, but as a participatory movement- a Jan Andolan, for health and wellness, and our government is committed to take this movement to every part of the nation.

In our journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047, Yoga offers a vision for a more compassionate, resilient, and empowered society. Let us unite in embracing Yoga as a social and personal commitment to build a healthier India and reach new heights.

(The Author is Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Govt of India. Courtesy: PIB)