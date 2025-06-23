Empowering remote students; Sakina Itoo dedicates buses to 5 GDCs in Kashmir

Minister for Health & Medical Education, Social Welfare and Higher Education, Sakina Itoo, today dedicated buses to five Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) in Kashmir, aiming to strengthen access to education for the students from remote areas.

The colleges that received the buses included GDCs Kupwara, Sopore, Tangmarg, DH Pora and Tulail. The flagging off ceremony was held at Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial College, Bemina.

Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Tangmarg Pirzada Farooq Ahmad Shah and MLA Sopore Irshad Rasool Kar were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, the Minister emphasized the importance of transport facilities in ensuring accessible and inclusive education. “This initiative is aimed at empowering the students, particularly those from far-flung areas, by facilitating their daily commute to the colleges, asserted the Minister”.

She added that a similar initiative had recently been undertaken in the Jammu division, where five colleges were also provided buses.

Highlighting government’s initiatives towards improving the education sector, the Minister said, “We are focused on raising the standards of education and ensuring that students at government institutions have access to all necessary facilities, including reliable transport.”

She further stated that efforts are underway to extend such support to more colleges across Jammu and Kashmir.

During the function, the Minister interacted with the Principals, faculty members, NCC cadets and students. She appreciated the support of J&K Bank for providing the buses under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, describing the gesture as a significant contribution towards students’ educational journey.

Present on the occasion were the MD Motor Garage, Divisional and CSR Heads of J&K Bank, Director Finance Higher Education, Director Colleges, Principals of various colleges and other senior officials.