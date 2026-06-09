Empowered Citizens Key to Viksit Bharat: Speaker

Addresses conference of CPA India Region Zone-II at Chandigarh

RK News Service

Chandigarh, June 9: The vision of Viksit Bharat is ultimately a vision of empowered citizens, effective institutions and responsible leadership. It is a vision where every citizen becomes a stakeholder in national progress and every legislator becomes an agent of positive transformation.

This was stated by the Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, while addressing a two day conference of CPA India Region Zone-II held at Chandigarh on 8 and 9 June in presence of Speaker Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Speaker Haryana Legislative Assembly Harvinder Kalyan, Presiding Officers and legislators

The Speaker, while speaking on the topic “Role of Aware Society and Legislators in realizing future challenges and goal of Viksit Bharat – 2047”, said that under the vision of a developed India or Viksit Bharat, our Nation is moving with confidence towards becoming a global leader in economic growth, innovation, governance, sustainability and human development.

The Speaker said that no vision can be realized by the governments alone. The true architects of a developed Nation are its citizens and the true custodians of democratic aspirations are its legislators. He added that a democracy flourishes when the citizens are informed, engaged and conscious of both their rights and responsibilities.

“An aware society is not merely one that participates in elections; it is one that actively contributes to public discourse, respects constitutional values, upholds social harmony and remains vigilant in safeguarding democratic institutions” maintained the Speaker.

Rather stated that unprecedented technological advancement has empowered the citizens but it has also created new challenges in the form of misinformation, polarization and declining trust in institutions. Therefore, the need of the hour is not just access to information but access to credible information, critical thinking and civic education.

“As Legislators it is our responsibility to strengthen the democratic literacy, promote transparency and make governance more accessible, accountable and encourage a culture where the citizens are informed participants rather than passive observers”, asserted the Speaker.

The Speaker underscored that India’s greatest strength is its youth so the role of young legislators assumes extraordinary significance. They bring energy, innovation, technological understanding and contemporary perspectives into legislative institutions, he added.

The Speaker highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a transformative impact of citizen participation, youth engagement and developmental initiatives. “Our young people increasingly aspire to become innovators, entrepreneurs, professionals and public representatives. Their enthusiasm and determination reflect the spirit of a confident and forward-looking India” he said.

The Speaker emphasized that the success of Viksit Bharat will not be measured only by economic indicators or infrastructure projects. It will be measured by the strength of our democratic institutions, the awareness of our citizens, the participation of our youth and the inclusiveness of our development.