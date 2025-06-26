Emergency was most inhuman act in Indian history: LG

Jammu, June 25: Marking the solemn occasion of SamvidhanHatyaDiwas, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the 1975 Emergency Exhibition at the Convention Centre, Jammu.

The exhibition serves as a poignant reminder of one of the darkest periods in India’s democratic history—the imposition of the Emergency on June 25, 1975. Through this commemoration, the Lieutenant Governor honoured the sacrifices made by countless individuals who resisted the authoritarian regime, courageously upholding the core constitutional values that define the nation.

“I consider the Emergency to be the most inhuman act in Indian democratic history, and today’s observation of ‘SamvidhanHatyaDiwas’ offers an opportunity for deep reflection and reaffirmation of our commitment to democratic values and constitutional morality,” the Lieutenant Governor remarked.

He emphasised that the commemoration of the imposition of Emergency on June 25, 1975, is not merely a historical remembrance but a call to action to resist any future attempts to undermine India’s democratic fabric. He further stressed the importance of strengthening the foundations of democracy and working with unwavering dedication for the nation’s greater success.

“We must learn from those incidents and prepare future generations to prevent such atrocities. This day also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about constitutional values across all sections of society, ensuring that no dictatorial mentality can repeat such acts in the future,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the countless individuals, political leaders, journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens who bravely resisted the authoritarian regime and upheld democratic values during that period.

“In that darkest chapter of India’s democratic history, the soul of the nation was crushed. Civil liberties were assaulted, constitutional safeguards were violated, and the dreams of nation-building were buried. The suspension of fundamental rights, press censorship, and widespread arrests of political opponents were direct attacks on the democratic ideals that fueled India’s freedom movement and were enshrined in the Constitution,” he stated.

He also urged the youth to lead the charge in exposing those responsible for undermining the Constitution and democratic values.

“Dictatorship is a mindset that must be understood. The younger generation needs to grasp how India’s democracy was held captive for 21 months, how our democratic norms were tarnished, and how a few individuals ruthlessly undermined the very soul of our democratic republic for political gain,” the Lieutenant Governor said. “They also need to learn how our great leaders and vigilant citizens displayed immense courage and unwavering loyalty to democratic values.”

The Lieutenant Governor shared his personal experiences from the Emergency period and emphasised the importance of educating citizens about the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

“Democracy is intrinsic to India; it is in our veins. That is why India is called the ‘Mother of Democracy.’ I salute those great personalities who nurtured the rich democratic tradition of this nation, enriching democratic values for generations,” he said. “I have full faith that the saga of sacrifices made by our satyagrahis during the Emergency will continue to inspire us to further strengthen our democracy and build a truly developed India.”

Political leaders and citizens who were victims of the Emergency shared their harrowing accounts of suffering endured during that dark period. The Lieutenant Governor assured them that their concerns would be addressed by the relevant authorities.

On the occasion, a Dogri translation of BharatiyaNyayaSanhita, BharatiyaNagarikSurakshaSanhita, and BharatiyaSakshyaAdhiniyam were released by the Lieutenant Governor.

The event was attended by Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K; Arvind Gupta, Member of Legislative Assembly, Jammu West; Brij Mohan Sharma, Principal Secretary of the Culture Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; along with senior officials, political leaders, and citizens from all walks of life.