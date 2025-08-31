Embrace values of Buddha &Ambedkar: LG to youth

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha felicitated the recipients of the International Buddha Peace Awards and the Bharat RatnaDr.BhimRaoAmbedkar Awards, organised by the Buddhanjali Research Foundation, at a special ceremony in Srinagar.

The event was graced by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, RamdasAthawale along with several dignitaries.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees, recognising their remarkable contributions to society. “Each of these awardees is an inspiration to us all. They embody courage, peace, selfless service, harmony, and nationalism, and they represent the true spirit of India,” he said.

He also encouraged the youth to reaffirm their commitment to the noble values and ideals of Mahatma Buddha and Dr.BhimRaoAmbedkar, urging them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building while promoting peace and harmony.

“The greatest art of living is one that includes the welfare of others,” the Lieutenant Governor emphasized. “We must spread the message that social values, like selfless service, can only be upheld by following the path of morality. It is also our collective responsibility to inspire society to take pride in its rich cultural heritage.”

He went on to highlight the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that India, under his leadership, is progressing toward becoming a Viksit Bharat. “With a focus on self-reliance, a new sense of self-confidence has awakened in the nation. India is poised to be the hope for the world, showing humanity the path to a prosperous and harmonious future,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor paid tribute to those who lost their lives in recent natural calamities in Jammu and Kashmir. He reassured the public of the Government of India and the UT Administration’s commitment to the rehabilitation of affected families.

“Our aim is the upliftment and respect of all, especially those from weaker and deprived sections of society. We are committed to empowering youth and women, helping them move forward on the path of development,” he added.

The ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including NeelamSonker, former Member of Parliament; AnshulGarg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; KailashMasoom, Chairman, Buddhanjali Research Foundation; AkshayLabroo, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; BasharatQayoom, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama; Dr. G.V. SundeepChakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; DasbabuJayswal, Yuvraj Kumar, Film Actor, and other senior officials, along with people from various walks of life.