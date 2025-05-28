Election promises for Pulwama remain unfulfilled: Congress District President

Pulwama, May 27: Umar Jan, District President of the Indian National Congress (INC) for Pulwama, on Tuesday alleged that residents of this south Kashmir assembly constituency continue to wait for the fulfillment of election promises, most of which remain confined to social media narratives.

Addressing a press conference here, Jan said voters, especially the youth, were emotionally swayed during elections and voted in large numbers. However, he claimed that the promises made during the campaign—such as the beautification of Pulwama town—have yet to materialise.

“One of the major commitments was the restoration of the old bus stand in Pulwama town,” he said, “Its shifting to Drussu has negatively impacted the livelihoods of many shopkeepers and vendors. Yet, no steps have been taken to restore it.”

The Congress leader highlighted the issue of the long-discussed maternity hospital in Pulwama, saying it has been a topic of discussion for over a decade.

“Recently, the government made it clear in the legislative assembly that there is currently no plan to establish a maternity hospital in Pulwama,” he said, “Instead, topics like a women-exclusive park are trending on social media, which again seems like an attempt to build castles in the air.”

Jan pointed out that basic issues such as access to clean drinking water still persist in the constituency. He revealed that many key five-year developmental projects had already been approved through the District Development Council (DDC) Pulwama.

“But what about new projects?” he asked, “People are once again being misled with hollow promises.”