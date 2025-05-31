Elders are ocean  of experience, knowledge : Nighat Shafi

Srinagar, May 30: “Elders are the ocean of experience, knowledge, and wisdom which the younger generations should assimilate to enrich their souls .

These remarks were made by the great philanthropist of Kashmir and chairperson HELP ( Human Effort for Love and Peace ) Foundation , Mrs Nighat Shafi Pandit at a seminar ” role of elderly people in the society ” held today at Ahata Waqar ,Chanapora. Nighat shafi Pandit was chief guest on the occasion .

On this occasion , an English book “correct thinking ” authored by H. M Yasin , a noted consultant , resource person and former Jt. Director sericulture was also released .

Nighat shafi underscored the need to identify chronic pain confronting the people of Kashmir due to prolonged turmoil and devising a multipronged strategy to provide a healing touch to the ailing society.

Noted writer and convenor of the Kashmiri Advisory Committee of Sahitya Akademi Prof.Shaad Ramzan presided over the function. Former director Doordarshan Srinagar Shabir Mujahid shared the presidium.

Shaad Ramzan in his presidential address said that elders play a pivotal role in preservation of culture adding that older generations keep the cultural traditions live and teach younger generations about their heritage.

Poet and writer Mushtaq Mehram in his review said that the book ” correct thinking ” underscores how confidence building go a longway in removing the curse of negativity. He said the book focuses on how aligning thoughts with positive actions can transform individual experiences in to model successes.

Senior author Hakim Yasin and Amin Bhat also spoke on the occasion and shared contents of the book with the audience, Dr Laila conducted anchoring of the event.