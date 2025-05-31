Kashmir

Elders are ocean  of experience, knowledge : Nighat Shafi

Hakim Yasin' s book,  correct thinking  released

2 Min Read

Srinagar,  May 30: “Elders are the ocean  of experience, knowledge, and wisdom which the younger generations should assimilate  to enrich their souls .

 These remarks were made by the great philanthropist of Kashmir and chairperson HELP ( Human Effort for Love and Peace  ) Foundation ,  Mrs Nighat Shafi Pandit at a seminar ” role of elderly people in the society ” held today at Ahata Waqar ,Chanapora. Nighat shafi Pandit  was chief guest on the occasion .

 On this occasion ,  an English book “correct thinking ” authored by H. M Yasin , a noted consultant , resource person  and former Jt. Director sericulture was also released .

Nighat shafi underscored the need to identify chronic pain confronting the people of Kashmir due to prolonged turmoil and devising a multipronged strategy to provide a healing touch to the ailing society.

 Noted writer and convenor of the Kashmiri Advisory Committee of Sahitya Akademi  Prof.Shaad Ramzan presided over the function. Former director Doordarshan Srinagar Shabir Mujahid shared the presidium.

 Shaad Ramzan in his presidential address said that elders play a pivotal role in preservation of culture adding that older generations keep the  cultural traditions live and teach  younger generations about their heritage.

 Poet and writer Mushtaq Mehram in his review said that the book ” correct thinking ”   underscores how  confidence building go a longway in removing the curse of negativity. He said the book focuses on how aligning thoughts with positive actions can transform individual experiences in to model successes.

Senior author Hakim Yasin and  Amin Bhat also spoke on the occasion and shared contents of the book with the audience, Dr Laila conducted  anchoring of the event.

